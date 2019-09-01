Reviewing Cummins Inc. (CMI)’s and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 161 0.95 N/A 14.81 11.07 Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.31 N/A 1.63 28.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cummins Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. Helios Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cummins Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cummins Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cummins Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. Its rival Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Helios Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cummins Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cummins Inc.’s consensus price target is $161, while its potential upside is 7.86%. Meanwhile, Helios Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential downside is -1.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cummins Inc. seems more appealing than Helios Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cummins Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 86.3% respectively. 0.2% are Cummins Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49%

For the past year Cummins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Helios Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats Helios Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.