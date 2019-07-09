Reviewing Cummins Inc. (CMI)’s and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s results

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 156 1.10 N/A 14.81 10.90 Danaher Corporation 124 5.12 N/A 3.39 38.70

Demonstrates Cummins Inc. and Danaher Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Danaher Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Cummins Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cummins Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Danaher Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cummins Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Danaher Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cummins Inc. and Danaher Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Cummins Inc.’s consensus price target is $160.8, while its potential downside is -4.89%. Competitively Danaher Corporation has a consensus price target of $137.86, with potential downside of -4.01%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Danaher Corporation is looking more favorable than Cummins Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cummins Inc. and Danaher Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 79.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Danaher Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79% Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08%

For the past year Cummins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.