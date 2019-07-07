Reviewing Culp Inc. (CULP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile Industrial companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Culp Inc. has 82.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 83.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Culp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.28% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Culp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp Inc. 0.00% 12.10% 8.80% Industry Average 3.51% 11.48% 5.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Culp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Culp Inc. N/A 19 21.56 Industry Average 30.98M 883.60M 25.21

Culp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Culp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

$22 is the average target price of Culp Inc., with a potential upside of 15.67%. The potential upside of the competitors is 123.77%. Culp Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Culp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Culp Inc. -5.74% -7.02% 1.71% -13.56% -36.47% 0.85% Industry Average 0.66% 4.04% 1.71% 0.00% 20.97% 9.73%

For the past year Culp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Culp Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Culp Inc.’s competitors have 2.92 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Culp Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Culp Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Culp Inc. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Culp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 11.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Culp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Culp Inc.’s rivals beat Culp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.