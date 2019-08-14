Reviewing Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)’s and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s results

We are comparing Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 97 3.97 N/A 7.03 13.50 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 2.93 N/A 3.66 13.16

In table 1 we can see Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heartland Financial USA Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heartland Financial USA Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is $94, with potential upside of 12.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of Heartland Financial USA Inc. is $53, which is potential 23.06% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heartland Financial USA Inc. seems more appealing than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has weaker performance than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats Heartland Financial USA Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.