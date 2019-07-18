Reviewing CUI Global Inc. (CUI)’s and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ)’s results

We are contrasting CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.61 0.00 Highpower International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.84 4.24

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -22% Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 5%

Risk & Volatility

CUI Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Highpower International Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CUI Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Highpower International Inc. has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CUI Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Highpower International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of CUI Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Highpower International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of CUI Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, Highpower International Inc. has 32.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -1.59% 6.9% -9.49% -27.06% -53.9% 0.81% Highpower International Inc. -4.8% 21.02% 21.02% 57.27% 15.16% 64.52%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. has weaker performance than Highpower International Inc.

Summary

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.