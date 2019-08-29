Reviewing CUI Global Inc. (CUI)’s and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s results

Both CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.60 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 66 1.98 N/A 3.29 19.70

In table 1 we can see CUI Global Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.1% -22.3% Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that CUI Global Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emerson Electric Co. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CUI Global Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Emerson Electric Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CUI Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Recommendations

CUI Global Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Emerson Electric Co.’s average target price is $75.4, while its potential upside is 28.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CUI Global Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. are owned by institutional investors at 42.9% and 73.1% respectively. 2.6% are CUI Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Emerson Electric Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. had bearish trend while Emerson Electric Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CUI Global Inc.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.