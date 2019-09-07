Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Since Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cue Biopharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.