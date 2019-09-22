Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.63 N/A -2.11 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 24.4%. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.