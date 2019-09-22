Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.63 N/A -2.11 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cue Biopharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 2.82%. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.