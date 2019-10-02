Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,163,265.31% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 62,833,914.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 270.94% and its consensus target price is $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 14.8% respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.