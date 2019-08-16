Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

Both Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.44 N/A -2.11 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.