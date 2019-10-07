Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,163,265.31% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 606,464,595.65% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 131.02% and its consensus price target is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.