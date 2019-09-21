Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s results

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.63 N/A -2.11 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 99.7%. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.