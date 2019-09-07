Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.63 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cue Biopharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Insmed Incorporated is $39, which is potential 128.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.