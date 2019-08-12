Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Both Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 80.82 N/A -2.11 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 12.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cue Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.