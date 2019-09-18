Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.89 N/A -2.11 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.