Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 100.03 N/A -2.11 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.