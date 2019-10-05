Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

Both Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,915,662.65% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 598,398,339.02% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Aytu BioScience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.