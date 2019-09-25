Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

We are comparing Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 93.16 N/A -2.11 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 531.77 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 103.92% and its consensus target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.