Reviewing Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

This is a contrast between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.44 N/A -2.11 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.34 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 23.4%. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.