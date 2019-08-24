Reviewing CubeSmart (CUBE)’s and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s results

This is a contrast between CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart 33 10.94 N/A 0.88 38.45 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 38 19.76 N/A 0.34 120.70

In table 1 we can see CubeSmart and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CubeSmart. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CubeSmart has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 0.00% 9.7% 4.4% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CubeSmart and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 1 0 2.00 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

CubeSmart’s average price target is $35, while its potential downside is -0.48%. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 average price target and a -2.72% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CubeSmart seems more appealing than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.75% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of CubeSmart’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CubeSmart 1.77% 2.23% 5.37% 10.88% 12.12% 18.33% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. -1.31% 2.58% 8.24% 22.56% 37.72% 40.48%

For the past year CubeSmart has weaker performance than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors CubeSmart.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.