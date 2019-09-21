Reviewing CTS Corporation (CTS)’s and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s results

Both CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 2.21 N/A 1.51 20.83 TE Connectivity Ltd. 90 2.29 N/A 9.40 9.83

Table 1 demonstrates CTS Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TE Connectivity Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CTS Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CTS Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTS Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1% TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8%

Volatility and Risk

CTS Corporation’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, TE Connectivity Ltd. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CTS Corporation are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. CTS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CTS Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

CTS Corporation’s upside potential is 5.49% at a $34 average price target. On the other hand, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s potential upside is 8.93% and its average price target is $101.5. Based on the data shown earlier, TE Connectivity Ltd. is looking more favorable than CTS Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CTS Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 94.4%. Insiders held 2% of CTS Corporation shares. Competitively, TE Connectivity Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17%

For the past year CTS Corporation was less bullish than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Summary

TE Connectivity Ltd. beats CTS Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.