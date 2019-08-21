Reviewing CTS Corporation (CTS)’s and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s results

As Diversified Electronics companies, CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 2.00 N/A 1.51 20.83 Intevac Inc. 5 1.09 N/A 0.25 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CTS Corporation and Intevac Inc. Intevac Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CTS Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CTS Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Intevac Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

CTS Corporation’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intevac Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

CTS Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intevac Inc. are 3.4 and 2.2 respectively. Intevac Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CTS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CTS Corporation and Intevac Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$34 is CTS Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.32%. Meanwhile, Intevac Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 47.68%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Intevac Inc. is looking more favorable than CTS Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of CTS Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Intevac Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are CTS Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Intevac Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72%

For the past year CTS Corporation has 21.75% stronger performance while Intevac Inc. has -1.72% weaker performance.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats Intevac Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.