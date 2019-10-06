Reviewing CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of CTI Industries Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.41% of CTI Industries Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.89% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI Industries Corporation 89,196,322.93% -44.30% -9.90% Industry Average 4.36% 16.30% 5.24%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CTI Industries Corporation 1.96M 2 0.00 Industry Average 112.40M 2.58B 14.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI Industries Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.37

The rivals have a potential upside of 84.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI Industries Corporation -1.93% -5.57% 1.67% 0.98% -27.38% -1.17% Industry Average 1.86% 1.77% 8.86% 18.32% 22.19% 22.19%

For the past year CTI Industries Corporation had bearish trend while CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CTI Industries Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.14 and has 1.42 Quick Ratio. CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CTI Industries Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

CTI Industries Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CTI Industries Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.