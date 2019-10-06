Reviewing CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.3% of CTI Industries Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.41% of CTI Industries Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.89% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CTI Industries Corporation
|89,196,322.93%
|-44.30%
|-9.90%
|Industry Average
|4.36%
|16.30%
|5.24%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CTI Industries Corporation
|1.96M
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|112.40M
|2.58B
|14.36
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CTI Industries Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.50
|1.00
|2.37
The rivals have a potential upside of 84.15%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CTI Industries Corporation
|-1.93%
|-5.57%
|1.67%
|0.98%
|-27.38%
|-1.17%
|Industry Average
|1.86%
|1.77%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|22.19%
|22.19%
For the past year CTI Industries Corporation had bearish trend while CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
CTI Industries Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.14 and has 1.42 Quick Ratio. CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CTI Industries Corporation.
Risk and Volatility
CTI Industries Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
CTI Industries Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
