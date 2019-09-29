Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,671,637,885.92% -61.3% -40.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,864,951,768.49% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CTI BioPharma Corp. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2, which is potential 59.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 25.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.