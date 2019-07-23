Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1630.47 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.57 beta means CTI BioPharma Corp.’s volatility is 57.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has 14.52% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.