Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. was less bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.