Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CTI BioPharma Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.30% -40.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CTI BioPharma Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the peers is 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CTI BioPharma Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.’s peers beat CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.