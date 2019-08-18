Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.37 N/A -0.62 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CTI BioPharma Corp. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility and Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats iBio Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.