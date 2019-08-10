Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Since CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.33 N/A -0.62 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 18.2% respectively. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).