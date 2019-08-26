Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.52 N/A -0.62 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 73.51 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CTI BioPharma Corp. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTI BioPharma Corp. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 114.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 84.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 90% respectively. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.