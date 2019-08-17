Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.37 N/A -0.62 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights CTI BioPharma Corp. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CTI BioPharma Corp. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 702.24% and its consensus price target is $10.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.