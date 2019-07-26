Reviewing CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.67 N/A -0.62 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CTI BioPharma Corp. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility & Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average target price and a 1,443.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 60.5% respectively. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.