Reviewing CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 64 2.82 N/A 2.99 23.59 Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.44 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CSW Industrials Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Twin Disc Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSW Industrials Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that CSW Industrials Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Twin Disc Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. CSW Industrials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Twin Disc Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares and 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.