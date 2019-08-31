Reviewing CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s results

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 63 2.78 N/A 2.99 23.59 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CSW Industrials Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility & Risk

CSW Industrials Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

CSW Industrials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Hudson Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CSW Industrials Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 consensus price target and a 108.33% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares and 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. had bullish trend while Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.