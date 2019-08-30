Reviewing CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 63 2.80 N/A 2.99 23.59 Crane Co. 83 1.34 N/A 5.84 14.33

Demonstrates CSW Industrials Inc. and Crane Co. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Crane Co. has higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CSW Industrials Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

CSW Industrials Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Crane Co. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CSW Industrials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Crane Co. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CSW Industrials Inc. and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

Crane Co. on the other hand boasts of a $103 consensus target price and a 36.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CSW Industrials Inc. and Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 71.8% respectively. 0.8% are CSW Industrials Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. has stronger performance than Crane Co.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.