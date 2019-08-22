Reviewing CSS Industries Inc. (CSS)’s and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s results

CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.11 N/A -5.98 0.00 Farfetch Limited 22 4.46 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CSS Industries Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSS Industries Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6% Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CSS Industries Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Farfetch Limited is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Farfetch Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CSS Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CSS Industries Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Farfetch Limited’s potential upside is 203.54% and its consensus target price is $31.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSS Industries Inc. and Farfetch Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 75.9%. 3% are CSS Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81% Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5%

For the past year CSS Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Farfetch Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Farfetch Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.