Reviewing CSP Inc. (CSPI)’s and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s results

As Information Technology Services businesses, CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 13 0.70 N/A -0.31 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 23 0.96 N/A 0.43 53.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

CSP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Perspecta Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CSP Inc. and Perspecta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Perspecta Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential downside is -22.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CSP Inc. and Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 77.5% respectively. CSP Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.8%. Competitively, Perspecta Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year CSP Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.