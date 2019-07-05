Reviewing CSP Inc. (CSPI)’s and Its Peers results

As Information Technology Services company, CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of CSP Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CSP Inc. has 11.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CSP Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 53.30% 24.70% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CSP Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CSP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 52.84%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSP Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. 1.88% 13.98% 47.46% 16.37% 26.53% 41.75% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year CSP Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

CSP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSP Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that CSP Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s rivals are 17.68% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

CSP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CSP Inc.’s competitors beat CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.