Reviewing CSP Inc. (CSPI)’s and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s results

We are comparing CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 13 0.73 N/A -0.31 0.00 Internap Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CSP Inc. and Internap Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2% Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

CSP Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Internap Corporation has a 2.91 beta which is 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. are 3.5 and 3. Competitively, Internap Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSP Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CSP Inc. and Internap Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Internap Corporation’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 329.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CSP Inc. and Internap Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held 11.8% of CSP Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Internap Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year CSP Inc. had bullish trend while Internap Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CSP Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Internap Corporation.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.