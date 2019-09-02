Reviewing CSP Inc. (CSPI)’s and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s results

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 13 0.73 N/A -0.31 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 120 9.98 N/A 2.46 54.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CSP Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

CSP Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. are 3.5 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. CSP Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CSP Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s potential downside is -0.81% and its consensus target price is $135.11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.6% of CSP Inc. shares and 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of CSP Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94%

For the past year CSP Inc. was more bullish than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.