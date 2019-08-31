Reviewing CSP Inc. (CSPI)’s and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s results

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 13 0.73 N/A -0.31 0.00 Accenture plc 180 3.04 N/A 7.20 26.76

Table 1 highlights CSP Inc. and Accenture plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CSP Inc. and Accenture plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2% Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5%

Risk & Volatility

CSP Inc.’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Accenture plc’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Accenture plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accenture plc.

Analyst Ratings

CSP Inc. and Accenture plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

Accenture plc on the other hand boasts of a $192.13 consensus price target and a -3.05% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of CSP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Accenture plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of CSP Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year CSP Inc. has stronger performance than Accenture plc

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Accenture plc beats CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.