Reviewing CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s results

Both CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.35 N/A -0.90 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.99 N/A -4.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CSI Compressco LP and TechnipFMC plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSI Compressco LP and TechnipFMC plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -17.2% -7.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CSI Compressco LP is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival TechnipFMC plc is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.

Analyst Recommendations

CSI Compressco LP and TechnipFMC plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively TechnipFMC plc has a consensus target price of $28.67, with potential upside of 0.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSI Compressco LP and TechnipFMC plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 87.5%. 1.8% are CSI Compressco LP’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02% TechnipFMC plc -0.18% -6.63% 0.44% -11.11% -28.17% 16.45%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP has stronger performance than TechnipFMC plc

Summary

TechnipFMC plc beats CSI Compressco LP on 4 of the 7 factors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.