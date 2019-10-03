Reviewing CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSI Compressco LP has 33.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CSI Compressco LP has 2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CSI Compressco LP and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 1,017,978,131.08% -50.00% -3.90% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting CSI Compressco LP and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 30.35M 3 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CSI Compressco LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSI Compressco LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP has stronger performance than CSI Compressco LP’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSI Compressco LP are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSI Compressco LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSI Compressco LP.

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco LP has a beta of 1.94 and its 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

CSI Compressco LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CSI Compressco LP’s rivals beat CSI Compressco LP.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.