Reviewing CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.29 N/A -0.76 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 45 4.58 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights CSI Compressco LP and Dril-Quip Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.94 shows that CSI Compressco LP is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CSI Compressco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSI Compressco LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of CSI Compressco LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CSI Compressco LP’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 0.9% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP has weaker performance than Dril-Quip Inc.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats CSI Compressco LP on 5 of the 7 factors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.