Reviewing CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.27 N/A -0.76 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 24 1.03 N/A 0.10 256.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CSI Compressco LP and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSI Compressco LP and Baker Hughes a GE company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

CSI Compressco LP’s 1.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Baker Hughes a GE company’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

CSI Compressco LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Baker Hughes a GE company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CSI Compressco LP and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00

Baker Hughes a GE company on the other hand boasts of a $31.67 consensus price target and a 34.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CSI Compressco LP and Baker Hughes a GE company are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 99% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Baker Hughes a GE company beats CSI Compressco LP.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.