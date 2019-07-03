Reviewing CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)’s and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s results

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 41 1.76 N/A 2.19 21.07 Nine Energy Service Inc. 22 0.56 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates CSG Systems International Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9% Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1%

Liquidity

CSG Systems International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nine Energy Service Inc. are 3.4 and 2.3 respectively. Nine Energy Service Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSG Systems International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CSG Systems International Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 4.66% for CSG Systems International Inc. with average price target of $51. Competitively Nine Energy Service Inc. has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 103.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Nine Energy Service Inc. is looking more favorable than CSG Systems International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are CSG Systems International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. -0.82% 3.44% 11.89% 25.39% 17.66% 44.89% Nine Energy Service Inc. -0.5% 3.18% -8.8% -37.23% -34% -2.09%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. had bullish trend while Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nine Energy Service Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.