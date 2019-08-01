Reviewing CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CSG Systems International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.90% 6.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CSG Systems International Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. N/A 44 23.45 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

CSG Systems International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CSG Systems International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

CSG Systems International Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $51, suggesting a potential downside of -0.47%. The peers have a potential upside of 22.05%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that CSG Systems International Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSG Systems International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. has stronger performance than CSG Systems International Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSG Systems International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSG Systems International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSG Systems International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CSG Systems International Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CSG Systems International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc.’s competitors beat CSG Systems International Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.