Reviewing CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 53 -3.09 28.68M 2.19 23.45 EVERTEC Inc. 34 2.17 69.63M 1.21 26.53

Table 1 demonstrates CSG Systems International Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EVERTEC Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CSG Systems International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CSG Systems International Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 54,597,372.93% 19.9% 6.9% EVERTEC Inc. 206,188,925.08% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, EVERTEC Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CSG Systems International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EVERTEC Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. CSG Systems International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EVERTEC Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CSG Systems International Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.9% respectively. CSG Systems International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 1.6% are EVERTEC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. has stronger performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors CSG Systems International Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.