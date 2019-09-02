Reviewing Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)’s and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s results

This is a contrast between Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Packaging & Containers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport Inc. 17 30.23 N/A -0.32 0.00 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 13 0.65 N/A 0.83 17.84

Table 1 highlights Cryoport Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cryoport Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -21% Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.2% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that Cryoport Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1.36 beta and it is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cryoport Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, Graphic Packaging Holding Company which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cryoport Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cryoport Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

Cryoport Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 1.10%. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s potential upside is 8.62% and its average target price is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that Graphic Packaging Holding Company looks more robust than Cryoport Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cryoport Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 0%. Insiders held 0.2% of Cryoport Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cryoport Inc. 3.65% 9.64% 44.05% 100.69% 45.18% 85.58% Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66%

For the past year Cryoport Inc. has stronger performance than Graphic Packaging Holding Company

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2. In addition, the company offers CryoPort Express SmartPak Condition Monitoring System that tracks the key aspects of each shipment; CryoPort Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric; and biological material holders that are containment bags used in connection with the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods using the CryoPort Express Shippers. CryoPort, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Worthington Industries and Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.